March, September Dates Announced for LVMS 2018 NASCAR Weekends



The 2018 NASCAR season will be an historic one for Las Vegas Motor Speedway. LVMS’s spring NASCAR Weekend will run March 2-4, with a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race taking place on Friday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Boyd Gaming 300 following on Saturday and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ Pennzoil 400 anchoring the tripleheader on Sunday (Photo credit: Jeff Speer).

The speedway’s fall weekend will be Sept. 14-16 and consist of a Friday NCWTS race, an Xfinity Series race on Saturday and a Cup Series race on Sunday.

LVMS will kick off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in September and be the first track in NASCAR history to host two tripleheader weekends in the same year. In addition, the speedway’s September Xfinity Series race will serve as the cutoff for qualification into the Xfinity playoffs, and the Truck Series race will be the second playoff event for that series.

“We’ve waited a long time to be able to host two major NASCAR event weekends at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and to see the official dates on the schedule is exciting for everyone here at the speedway and in our community,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “Our spring NASCAR Weekend has been a thrilling experience in Las Vegas for more than two decades, and we’re eager to begin another chapter with our fall tripleheader. To kick off the Monster Energy Cup Series playoffs and be a key factor in the other series’ postseasons will be an incredible way to cap off what promises to be a monumental year for LVMS.”

LVMS was awarded a second NASCAR Weekend and signed Pennzoil as title sponsor of its spring Cup race in March of this year. The speedway first hosted a Truck race in 1996, then followed with an Xfinity event the following year and added a Cup race in 1998.

Next up for LVMS is its fall Truck race on Saturday, Sept. 30, which will be part of the NCWTS Playoffs for the second consecutive year.